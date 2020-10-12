General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Mfantseman MP's murder: No one should say it was a robbery attack – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that pinning the murder of the Member Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwasah Quansah, to a robbery attack is unfounded.



According to the legislator, the murder raises the question as to why one person was targeted during the robbery operation despite eight cars being stopped.



Speaking during a visit to the late MP’s family house, he said, “no one should say that it’s an armed robbery case. You people got six cars but I have eight cars that were stopped by killers. So I’m pleading with you to slow down on the talks. The gentleman didn’t help us. The gentleman said he was part but before he spoke I had already spoken to three of the people involved and written down their statements”.



He adds that police, national security and other stakeholders are investigating the matter therefore Ghanaians should avoid commenting on the matter while it is being handled by the police.



“The guy didn’t speak well. When you do that, you make the job difficult for police officers, national security and those of us investigating. He spoke as if he was part of the entourage meanwhile he wasn’t part. I’m warning him to stop talking else he will be the first suspect. He should stop talking.



“No one should say that it was an armed robbery attack. Of all the people line up by the robbers, only one person was killed. I’m pleading with you to leave everything for me and I will handle it. I believe God will also come through. We need your help.”



The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, was shot by suspected armed robbers was killed while returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020.



The incident happened on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road around 1:00 am.



It was reported that despite indicating that he was an MP when he was attacked, the assailants went ahead to shoot him.

