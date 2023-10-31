Methodist University offers counseling, support services to distressed victims in Mepe

Health News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Depression and anxiety are the emotional states of many people who are affected by the excess spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams by the Volta River Authority, VRA. Crops have been destroyed, schools shut and economic activities have all come to a standstill in Mepe, one of the communities hardest hit by the spillage.



Correspondents Gloria Anderson and Hannah Dadzie who joined the Methodist University Ghana, to visit the community report that many of the victims were found idling around waiting for the next of line action. The Methodist University in all the camps visited offered counseling sessions for the victims.



Many people are going through a lot of distress, as they have lost all their property to the disaster caused by the Spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams. The counselling Session by Methodist University Ghana, MUG came at an opportune time as people are still trying to come to terms with the havoc.



The MUG brought counselors, lecturers, social workers psychologists and students who visited some of the 21 camps created in Mepe traditional area of offer counseling support to victims who are in distress and traumatized. The Acting Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Prof. Daniel Bruce who spoke on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Philip Bondzi-Simpson mentioned that the worrying videos of houses submerged in water due to the spillage stirred the University to support the affected victims. Rev. Prof. Daniel Bruce emphasized the importance of providing counseling sessions for the victims to address their emotional trauma.



“We heard about the news, we have seen pictures that the flood was very massive, we saw almost storey buildings going under water. So we realize that as a university, we teach students, especially in psychology, counselling, and social work, causes of depression, anxiety and other mental health problems and this event is one of them. So we asked some of our students we have trained to come and offer counselling.” Rev. Prof. Bruce said



The University believes aside from material donations, counseling is one of the best ways to put smiles on the faces of the people, many of who have lost hope. It assured the affected communities of its continued support until the catastrophic situation is ameliorated.



“This is a crisis situation that they can practice the theory that we teach them and as a university too we have a social corporate responsibility. What we have come to experience, I think the people, they need more assistance, social support and encouragement.” The Acting Vice Chancellor said



The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeko Ablakwa commended the University for providing counseling for the victims as many of them as going through anxiety and depression.



“I will like to thank the Methodist University for this amazing gesture, sending us social workers, psychologists, counsellors. We really needed that, imagine in a split second, loosing everything you have worked for. According to NADMO, more than 12000 people are displaced in my constituency and they have been put in schools, the situation is dire, it is a humanitarian crisis. Many people think that it is only material things that will help, but people are really going through a lot, people are depressed, people are traumatized, look if care is not taken people may even start taking their lives; so, this is a very valuable contribution.” Ablakwa appreciated



The University also donated items included bags of rice, cooking oil, bags of sachet water, bails of second-hand clothes and cash. Mankralo of Mepe Traditional Area in the North Tongu Constituency, Togbe Korsi Nego VI expressed gratitude to the Methodist University Ghana for their kind gesture.



“A whole number of peoples properties were left in the flood, most of them do not have anything. The only thing that they had was what they had on when they left, so Methodist University Ghana, we are very grateful for coming to our aid.” The Mankralo commended



“He said they have put measures in place to ensure a fair distribution of the items, as there have been reports of hoarding.



“Initially the politicians and some groups when they come, they just go to the street and start distributing the items, they are not able to cover all people, so we have a system of distribution, where we the chiefs and the Mepe Development Association and then we have Central Committee. The Central Committee members are selected from all the clans and various groups. They receive the items from us and then distribute it to households and various groups but because we have not received enough so we can not get to everyone. We targeted those who need the most, so as it comes we will be sharing it to the rest of them.” Togbe Nego VI indicated



The University went on a sightseeing expedition to see the impact of the damage from the spillage. It encouraged individuals, churches and companies to come together to help the displaced residents come back on their feet.