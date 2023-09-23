Meet the first Ghanaian law student to graduate with First Class

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Graduating from a law school with a first class is the dream of most students. However, admirable it is, not many are able to achieve this enviable feat.



Although securing Second Class Upper is also not easy, many would have wanted to be classified as a distinguished student.



In a tweet posted by The Law Platform and sighted by GhanaWeb, Professor Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, was the first Ghanaian law student to graduate with First Class honors.



He graduated his LL. B (First Class Honours) in 1965.



"The first Ghanaian Law Student to graduate with a First Class leads the pack of outstanding Ghanaian personalities to be awarded by the UPSA Law School. CONGRATULATIONS PROF. DATE-BAH!!!" the tweet read.



Retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Professor Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, was honoured with a Life Time Achievement Award by the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) law faculty in September 2023.



He is the first recipient of the UPSA Law School Lifetime Achievement Award scheme instituted by the law school to celebrate outstanding personalities who have contributed in diverse and immense ways to the development of the rule of law, jurisprudence, legal philosophy, legal academy and education.



Background



Professor Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana from 2003 to 2013.



Before that, he served as a Special Legal Adviser at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London for 20 years.



He was responsible for legal advisory and negotiating services to developing member states of the Commonwealth.



