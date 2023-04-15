Meet the Kenyan MP called George who is also spearheading an anti-gay bill

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Even for persons who identify as gay in Ghana, although they are relatively still under the radar, they consider the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, as their biggest threat to living a ‘normal’ life in the country.



This is because the MP, together with some other colleagues of his, has sponsored a private members’ bill in Ghana’s parliament, aimed at making all activities of the LGBTQ+ community illegal.



The bill, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, has so far generated a lot of conversation, some of it controversial, especially because of what many believe it will do.



For lot of others, they are of the view that this bill, should it be approved and passed by parliament, will be a catalyst for persons who identify as LGBTQ+, or those who simply accommodate these persons, who are considered to violate the laws.



By that, these persons could face severe punishments under the law. Until the bill is passed, however, all of these remain suspicions, which, by the way, is something the sponsors of the bill say will not entirely be the case.



But Sam Nartey George is not the only MP in Africa pushing such a bold move. Like the typical attributions that have been given to, for instance, persons named John in the political circles of Ghana, that they are usually possible candidates for the presidency, GhanaWeb has chanced on another persona named George, from Kenya, who is pushing a similar agenda.



This Kenyan Member of Parliament, George Peter Opondo Kaluma, of Homa Bay Town, is also spearheading a bill to ensure that LGBTQ+ activities in his country are made illegal by the law.



In a citizen.digital news report of April 9, 2023, said that George Kaluma had submitted the Family Protection Bill to the National Assembly of Kenya.



The new bill proposes a ban on homosexuality, same-sex marriages, and any hint of LGBTQ+ activities and lobbying in the country, the report added.



Kaluma’s bill, therefore, aims at prohibiting the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities in the country, while also suggesting the clamping down on its promoters and funding by various groups.



Just as in Ghana’s case, Kaluma’s bill indicates that sex remains a physical state of being male or female observed and assigned at birth, and not an identity one is free to choose and assign themselves.



The submission of this bill by George Kaluma goes to support his many months, recently, of taking a clear stance on the need for parents to retain the rights to their children’s education.



This, he has added, is also to ensure that they are informed and give consent to their children's sexuality education.



Ghana’s parliament is still yet to conclude on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, even as there continue to be stiff attempts to have this bill thrown out.



