Meet the 3 retired police commissioners backing John Mahama's presidential bid

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Three retired police officers, known for their exemplary service in anti-crime efforts, have joined the campaign team of former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.



The former police commissioners, include a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Alhassan, COP Kofi Boakye, and the former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) COP Bright Oduro.



The three have been actively participating in various campaign events across the country with the former president who is the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The officers were most recently spotted during the 24-hour economy walk in Kumasi and the ongoing 'Building Ghana Tour' in the Eastern region, demonstrating their support for Mahama's presidential bid in the 2024 elections.



All three were spotted during one of Mahama's regional tours according to a 3news.com report.



1. COP Kofi Boakye



COP Kofi Boakye, widely known as Commander One, has enjoyed a close relationship with John Mahama, sparking speculation that he may have aspirations to become the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate.



Boakye, the former head of the Ghana Police Service’s Legal and Prosecution Division, earned his reputation as one of the country's most popular and beloved senior police officers.



During his tenure, Commander One led high-profile crime-fighting efforts, including the apprehension of notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi in 2005.







2. Former IGP Mohammed Alhassan



Former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Alhassan, who received national honours in 2013, has also thrown his support behind Mahama's bid.



Alhassan was among the dignitaries honoured by President Mahama in 2013, for distinguished service to the nation.







3. COP Bright Oduro (Rtd)



COP (Rtd) Bright Oduro, the former Director General of the CID, once openly admitted to political influence in the promotion of senior police officers.



He argued that promotions within the police force, from Assistant Commissioner of Police to the Inspector-General of Police, are inherently political due to the final approval by the president and recommendations made by the Police Council.



Oduro, controversially relieved of his position in 2017, faced accusations of engaging with land guards for illegal activities by Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.



















AM/SARA



