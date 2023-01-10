Meek Mill's Jubilee House video: Minority to push for probe - Ablakwa hints

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu Member of Parliament, has disclosed that the Minority Caucus will push for a probe of the circumstances leading to the shooting of portions of a music video at the Jubilee House.



American rapper Meek Mill, Jubilee House and White House have been in Ghana's Twitter trends since January 8, 2022 when the musician released a promo for his new video.



Meek Mill is sighted in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area, rapping.



Social media users were incensed about what they describe as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



For the MP, who is also the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, the video amounted to desecration of the presidency and Parliament must probe the incident.



“We will insist that there is an investigation. We will insist that all those who masterminded this national disgrace and international embarrassment are brought to book.



"As the House remains on recess we will continue to push for Committees to look into this matter when the House returns, we will raise this matter on the floor,” Ablakwa said in an interview with JoyNews (January 9).



He also demanded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should apologize to Ghanaians for what he called the “despicable desecration of the Jubilee House.”



Ablakwa had in an earlier tweet called for heads to roll over the issue and wondered if the presidential complex was no longer a security zone.



Meek Mill has since the outrage on social media deleted the controversial video and also rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians and to the presidency for the brouhaha he had caused.



Watch the video as released by Meek Mill below:



