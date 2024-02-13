Media has the prerogative to blackout individuals who violate press freedom rules - Prof Karikari

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

A journalism professor, Kwame Karikari, has asserted that the media holds the prerogative to enact a blackout on any newsmaker or public figure whose conduct is regarded as disrespectful to the journalism profession.



He explained that the 1992 Constitution ensures the media's independence, and any assault on a media practitioner, particularly by politicians, breaches constitutional provisions.



Professor Karikari argued that if a public official, especially a minister, behaves in a manner that undermines journalistic principles and fails to address such behaviour, the media has the right to enforce a blackout.



He contends that this approach serves as a potent mechanism for the media to safeguard its integrity and uphold journalistic standards.



"For a minister to behave like that to any sector of the media and without rectifying that action, then the politician deserves to be simply blacked out," Prof. Karikari stated on JoyNews' PM Express on Monday.



He pointed out that politicians can ban and not invite certain media houses to their programmes in the current media terrain hence, the media have the right to retaliate.



The GJA ordered a media blackout on the Awutu Senya East MP stemming from an attack on a journalist by alleged thugs of the MP during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants vetting.



While the decision has received a lot of blackish as one which will not be of benefit to the public, Prof Karikari made it clear that while imposing a media blackout on vital institutions such as Parliament and the Presidency would be highly improper, individual politicians who exhibit disrespectful behaviour towards the media ought to face the repercussions of being subjected to a blackout.



He said, “When you assault a journalist, you are telling the media 'We don’t want you,' so what business does the media have rendering a service that you claim you do not want? So, for me, the media blacking out anyone is within their right."



On the same programme, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the importance for the GJA to conduct comprehensive investigations before the blackout policy is implemented.



He stressed that while the directive holds merit, it risks potential misuse if not appropriately monitored.



