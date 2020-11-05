Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Martin Amidu naming Mahama as ‘gov’t official 1’ won’t affect our chances – Amaliba

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is confident that the Special Prosecutor’s report which identifies former President Mahama as ‘Government Official 1’ in the Airbus bribery scandal will not affect their chances of winning the general elections in December.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has established the identity of the elected Government official 1 in the Airbus SE scandal as former President John Dramani Mahama.



Relating these findings to the outcome of the elections this December, legal team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba said: “If fake reports that states that President Mahama benefited from the Airbus without any proof that he benefited from it have not affected us, is it this last statement that will affect us? Agyapa is more damning than anything in this country. There is nothing which has ever come close to Agyapa. So if that one will not affect the NPP’s chances, how can this one affect our chances?”



When questioned if the NDC was going to contest these findings of the Special Prosecutor in court, Abraham Amaliba answered in the negative. He adds, “We are focused on elections”.



Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu in his Agyapa risk assessment report stated that he would have interrogated NDC’s Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama but for the general elections in December.



According to him, the former President is the ‘Government Official 1’ whose “brother is Samuel Adam Mahama”.

