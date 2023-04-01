Managers of popular hotel in Eastern Region arrested over power theft

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

The managers of Hillburi, a popular hotel in the Eastern Region, have reportedly been arrested for illegally connecting electricity to their facility.



According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, the illegal connection was discovered during a search of the hotel by officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as part of the company's nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise.



The reported added that the arrested managers will be arraigned before court, on Saturday, April 1, 2023.



Speaking to JoyNews, the External Communications Officer of the ECG, Madam Laila Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest, said that initial investigations showed that the hotel wanted to steal power.



She bemoaned the high number of illegal connections that the ECG has identified in its nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise.



Laila Abubakar added that state must start prosecuting persons caught stealing power to deter others from engaging in the act.



“The one that affects me the most is just how much power is being stolen. We’ve been lenient for too long, I think that it’s time that we look at these issues, separate from all the other things that we go through, and start prosecuting people seriously,” she is quoted to have said.



