ECG lauds residents of Odumase Krobo

Regional News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of the Krobo District has lauded some residents of Odumase Krobo for acting to prevent what they deem to be a possible destruction of an ECG transformer within the locality.



Speaking on an incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the District Manager for ECG Krobo District, Ing. Christopher Apawu, narrated that "some personnel who are third-party contractors of ECG were seen removing wire mesh around a transformer, but they were accosted by some residents who thought they were there to destroy the equipment



"They handed them over to the police, who informed the ECG of the development.

The district team then went to the police station and identified the personnel, based on which they were released," he said.



It was later explained to the residents that they were indeed subcontractors of the company and had been contracted to replace all such wire mesh around the company's installations with actual block walls.



Ing. Apawu lauded the proactiveness of the residents and their swiftness in handing them over to the police, rather than taking the law into their own hands.



He added that the ECG prides itself on working with the public and therefore needs public support to serve as watchdogs over its installations, which are all over and in public spaces.



"So this comes as a very welcome development, as it indicates that our educational engagement programs are being received well enough. The third-party contractor has been informed of the development and has been instructed to ensure that all his workers have the district management contacts, so in case of any such incident, they can give these contacts for verification purposes.

However, should residents still have doubts, reporting them to the police is always welcome," he added.



The manager urged residents not to take the law into their own hands in such instances and to always refer to the police.