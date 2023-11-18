Mammoth welcome for Bawumia in Kumasi in first public visit as flagbearer

Politics of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu was accorded a rousing reception in Kumasi on Saturday as he attended the funeral of former First Lady, Madam Theresa Kufuor.



Dr. Bawumia was elected the new leader of the NPP earlier this month, and today's event marked his first public appearance in the NPP's fortress since he was elected.



Unsurprisingly, scores of people, who had also turned up to sympathise with former President Kufuor, massed up to welcome Dr. Bawumia as he arrived at the funeral with his entourage.



Dr. Bawumia and his wife, Samira, were aboard what has now become his customary bus, together with his delegation, and the charged crowd of mourners, surrounded the bus to welcome him with songs expressing their admiration for him.



Ashanti Region, the NPP's stronghold, backed Dr. Bawumia's flagbearership bid by voting massively for him in the NPP Presidential Primaries, with nearly 70% of the votes.







