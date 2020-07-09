General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Mahama wishes Akufo-Addo well in self-isolation, shows support to govt officials battling coronavirus

John Mahama has wished President Nana Akufo-Addo well following news that the President has embarked on self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19.



Opening his speech at the inauguration of the NDC’s 2020 campaign team on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Mahama also said it was unfortunate that many government officials are battling with the virus and wished them a speedy recovery.



“Today, our COVID-19 numbers are going up. Many of our colleagues that we know have been stated to be positive and we all pray that they are safe and that nothing untoward happens to them.



“My understanding is that the President himself has isolated himself because he came into contact with somebody who has COVID-19. I pray nothing untoward happens to him,” John Mahama stated.



Latest reports suggest that the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



Professor Opoku-Amankwa is a member of an 11-member committee chaired by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo design modalities aimed at reopening schools is one of five members to have tested positive for the virus.



Already, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and the Education Minister, Mathew Opoku-Prempeh have both just recently recovered from the virus.



At least three other top officials have confirmed positive for the virus.



Touching on the matter, former President Mahama also urged all Ghanaians to keep safe and adhere strictly to safety protocols as the country battles the fast-spreading pandemic.



“I call on all Ghanaians registering, not only our party members to observe the protocol. Please wear your mask. And please, even when you are outside of the polling station keep safe distances from each other so that we do not spread the infection further. Wash your hands with running water, sanitise your hands as frequently as possible with sanitiser and please take all efforts to stay safe,” he urged.



He added: “It is my hope that this registration exercise will end successfully and that all of us who are coming out to register will remain safe and not be infected by COVID-19.”









