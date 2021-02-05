Politics of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Mahama to seek review after dismissed application to inspect EC's documents - NDC Communicator

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama wants the Court to allow him replace portions of his original statement

A member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Owusu Banahene has hinted that former President John Dramani Mahama will be seeking for review after the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed his request to inspect original copies of some six documents of the Electoral Commission (EC).



The legal team of John Mahama is asking for six documents including the originals of the constituency presidential election result collation forms (form 9) for all constituencies, the originals of all constituency presidential election results summary sheet (form 10) and the originals of the regional presidential election collation forms (form 11) for all regions.



They are also asking for the originals of the regional presidential election results summary sheets (form 12) for all regions and the original of the declaration of the presidential results form (form 13) as well as the records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020, of the results of four (4) constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.



Lead counsel for Mr. Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata said: “these are plain circumstances which necessitate a reference back to the original documents which are in the custody of the first respondent (EC) so that there could be a proper validation of what the correct figure is”.



However, the SC by a unanimous decision dismissed the request.



Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who read the ruling said: “the proceedings so far show that the petitioner has copies of the documents which are the subject of this application. We are of the view that no proper case has been before us to warrant the exercise of our discretion in favour of the applicant."



Speaking to this in a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme, Banahene wondered why the EC is insisting on not providing the specific documents if they have nothing to hide.



"We will seek review; I'm telling you..." he told Nana Yaw Kese, host of the programme.



Listen to him in the video below:



