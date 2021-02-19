General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Mahama suffers another 9-0 SC Unanimous decision in a review application

John Dramani Mahama wants the Court to allow him replace portions of his original statement

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review application by Former President John Dramani Mahama challenging the court’s decision not to compel the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa.



The nine-member review panel, in a unanimous decision, tossed out the application because it did not meet the legal threshold.



Two new justices, Imoro Tanko and Avril Lovelace Johnson had to be added to expand the panel, to hear the case on Thursday.



The review application, which was filed on February 16, 2021, was for the court to take a second look at its own ruling that prevented the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa from testifying.



It was the view of the court that a witness cannot be compelled to mount the witness box against his or her will.



It added that the fact that a witness statement has been submitted does not mean it is already in evidence.



The apex court’s ruling comes after the parties in the case had argued their point regarding the review application.



The case has been adjourned to February 22, 2021.







