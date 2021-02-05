General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama's 3rd witness, Mettle-Nunoo to testify via video call

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo will testify out of court due to some health conditions

The third witness for the Petitioner in the election petition case will be testifying from outside the courtroom.



Rojo Mettle-Nunoo will be cross-examined via a video telecast.



This follows a submission by the Lead Counsel of John Dramani Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata, at the last hearing. Lawyer Tsikata disclosed to the court that the witness had a health condition although he did not disclose the illness.



After deliberation by the Supreme Court Justices and lead counsels in the case, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo filed his witness statement yesterday and was expected to be at the Supreme Court today for cross-examination.



However, it turned out that due to his current condition, he'd have to testify from an undisclosed place.



Lead Counsel, Akoto Ampaw, shortly after this raised concerns about the absence of security or a judicial member with the witness.



He noted that for a fair hearing, it is necessary to have an officer present.



“So that we are certain that there is nobody or means of prompting him if questions are asked, because this is very important in our view,” he said.



Tsatsu Tsikata agreed to the concerns raised by the Lawyer Akoto Ampaw's request.