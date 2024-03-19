Mahama's 2020 manifesto promised 96 hospitals - Dr. Ayew Afriye

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

The Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, has raised concerns over John Mahama's inconsistency after the latter described the Agenda 111 initiative as unrealistic.



According to Dr Ayew Afriye, if the NDC promised 96 hospitals in their 2020 manifesto, then why does Mahama describe Agenda 111 as unrealistic?



He stated, "Every political party shares its principles, values, and ideas in a document before elections, which they call a manifesto. So, if you win an election, the manifesto becomes your policy document that drives your vision."



Referring to the NDC's 2020 manifesto, he stated that, "The NDC manifesto of 2020, on page 64, item (Q), states that the NDC will provide district hospitals in districts where there are none.



"We have 261 districts. If the former president says he wants to ensure districts without hospitals have them, it means that 88 districts would have hospitals, and he was going to pursue 88 district hospitals if elected in 2020."



Addressing Mahama's criticism of Agenda 111, Dr Ayew Afriye argued that the only difference is the creation of additional regions.



"The difference between his agenda of 88 and that of Agenda 111 is this: for the principle of equity, you need to put one hospital in each of the six new regions. So, if you call this overambitious and unrealistic, it's a sheer attack on the NDC manifesto, which Mahama now criticizes as overly ambitious, unrealistic, full of lies, and deceit."



The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, expressed scepticism over the feasibility of the government’s Agenda 111 project, describing it as overly ambitious during a discussion with clergy members in Accra.



Mahama emphasized that the government’s plan appears unrealistic and unlikely to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.



He suggested that commencing with a smaller number, such as 40 hospitals, would have been more sensible, ensuring their completion before embarking on additional projects.



