Source: myxyzonline.com

‘Mahama not violent like hot-tempered Akufo-Addo’ – NDC Youth Organiser

National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo and Former President John Dramani Mahama

The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo has condemned in no uncertain terms the pockets of violence at registration centres, being perpetrated by persons linked to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The NDC youth commander, who was speaking on Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM Monday, noted that President Akufo-Addo’s silence on the EC’s registration related violence that has led to the death of one person at Banda in the Bono region and injured many in the Ahafo, Greater Accra, Central and Savannah Regions shows he endorses his party’s despicable acts.



Opare Addo has since urged all his party agents to be wary of the violent nature of the ruling NPP in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise and act whenever the police fail to protect them in the face of violence by NPP thugs to intimidate them.



Opare Addo said the party had no choice than to prepare for them whenever they visit the registration centres, stating most that the police and military personnel protecting the centres have been compromised.



“Don’t forment trouble at the centres but when you go to there and they [NPP thugs] attack you, protect yourselves and face them,” he said.



Opare Addo told host Mugabe Maase that, "the police have shown they are NPP police officers; same as the military personnel stationed there to protect people. Because of this the law mandates anyone to protect him/herself when attacked and how to protect yourself isn’t defined. You only have to make sure you are not bullied.”



“The president is a lawyer who claims to be a human rights advocate yet he glorifies violence regardless of its effects because he benefits from it,” he accused while estoling the NDC’s flag bearer, John Mahama as a peace-loving person.



He continued, “Let’s remind ourselves of what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon and reflect on who benefitted from the violence. It was the NPP and not the NDC because when we withdrew from the polls the NPP candidate was declared the winner.”



What Happened?



The NDC withdrew from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections on January 31, 2019 after some thugs in police truck attacked some NDC men, including the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.



The gun-wielding men in mask, clad in Police uniform and drove freely in pick-up trucks with the Ghana Police Service insiginia who would later be known as government-sponsored thugs caused mayhem during the polls which led to 18 people suffering from gunshot wounds.



Analyst of the video footage of the brutalities and slides captured from it identified some of the men as members of the NPP Vigilante group, Invisible Forces while they were heard screaming “this is the beginning of 2020”.



However, reacting to the report of the Commission of Inquiry that was rejected by the government, Opare Addo said the Akufo-Addo cannot feign ignorance of all the election related mayhem perpetrated by his party members.



“Akufo-Addo set up a commission to find the cause of the brute act but turned around to reject the report that cited some of his appointees [including Bryan Acheampong, a deputy National Security Minister] for wrongdoing and recommended that they be punished.” He added “if this person [Akufo-Addo] doesn’t adore violence then I don’t know what it is.”



EC’s Registration Violence



The NDC is infuriated because party members have suffered attacks in some areas across the country, including Ledzokuku, Krowor, Ekumfi, Tano South (Ahafo Region), Ayawaso West Wuogon and Awutu Senya East–where gunshots from suspected NPP thugs are heard at registration centres almost every 48 hours.



Four persons have been arrested by the police to assist in investigations following incidents of gunshots and the burning of motorcycles belonging to NDC agents at Kasoa Monday.



The incident occurred at the registration centre situated at the Step to Christ polling station.



The NDC has accused Minister for Special Development Initiatives who doubles as MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, who has admitted firing shots today, as behind the bloody attacks in the area.



At Ledzokuku, the NDC in the Greater Accra Region has issued a stern warning to the ruling government over its “deliberate” attempt to intimidate NDC members and their agents in the ongoing Electoral Commission’s registration to refrain from the act or they retaliate.



The party has condemned an attack on its Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency, Ben Ayiku, over the weekend which resultantly led to the arrest of some NDC executives in the constituency.



Addressing the press in Accra Monday, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer, Amos Blessing, complained of how some military operatives from Teshie Southern Command and un-uniformed men led by one Captain Dominic N. Nakpaja invaded the personal office of Mr. Ben Ayiku, which is currently being used as a collation Center for the party in the constituency for daily printouts and reports for the ongoing registration.



They then arrested the constituency Chairman and Oragniser under the instruction of the MP for the area, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye.



Several NPP-sponsored violence have also been reported in the Damongo, Banda and Ayawaso West Wuogon constituenclies.



Last week, renowned actor and parliamentary candidate for NDC at Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo expressed concerns over the violent attacks on his agents, indicating his agents were brutalized by persons linked to the NPP candidate Lydia Alhassan in the presence of Policemen.



“Should she continue to remain indifferent to the concerns raised that she has been made aware of severally, alternative reliefs within the confines of our laws will be sought by this Campaign team to ensure the protection of all constituents from acts of thuggery and hooliganism,” Benjamin Avornyotse, spokesperson for Mr Dumelo’s campaign said in a statement.



Banda Shootings



In Banda in the Bono region, the registration exercise related violence reportedly sponsored by the NPP candidate who also doubles as the CEO of Middle Belt Development Authority, Joe Danquah, led to the death of one person and got several others injured.



According to the MP of the area, Ahmed Ibrahim, the deceased was a teacher training graduate who was returning home after completing his course, adding that his brother was also attacked by the thugs at his residence at Banda Ahenkro.



Police is yet to arrest the persons behind the bloody act, raising eyebrows and suspicions in the area which has been described as a hotspot for violence.

