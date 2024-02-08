Mahama nominated alongside Weah, Okonjo-Iweala, others for Africa Heritage Awards

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been nominated alongside some notable leaders across Africa for the 2024 African Heritage Awards (AHA).



The former president of Ghana, who is seeking re-election in the December 2024 general elections, has been nominated alongside the former President of Liberia, George Weah; and the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.



Also nominated for the same award is the Chairman/CEO of Vista Equity Partners, Texas, United States, Robert Smith; and Mama Rachel Ruto, First Lady of the Republic of Kenya and Founder of Mama Doing Good Origination.



The rest are Strive Masiyiwa and his wife, Founder and Executive Chairman of International Technology Groups, Econet Global and Cassava Technologies; Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman/Managing Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners; Professor Thulisile Nomkhosi Madonsela, Founder of the Thuli Madonsela Foundation; Victoire Tomegah Dogbe, Prime Minister of Togo; Folorunsho Alakija, Managing Director of the Rose of Sharon Group and Executive Vice Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited; Othman Benjelloun, Co-chair of BMCE Bank Foundation; and Madam Graca Machel, Founder of Graca Machel Trust, and many others.



The African Heritage Awards is a gathering organised to celebrate and recognise outstanding global accomplishments of Africans within the continent and in the Diaspora in areas of business, politics, philanthropy, entertainment & Arts, culture, science & Technology, and Social Innovation.



According to the organisers, it is expected that the 2024 edition will be more remarkable and historic, as it will be chaired by His Excellency, Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama, former President of Botswana, and will be attended by former Heads of State and Captains of Industries across the African continent.



The recognition and awards, according to the organisers, have become imperative to sustainably foster the African culture of e/xcellence, promote Afrocentrism, and create an ecosystem that will further retell the true African story towards the advancement of the continent’s full potential.



