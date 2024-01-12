Mahama mobbed, forced to address traders at Sogakofe as he begins tour of Volta region

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says Ghanaians must classify the next general election as a communal labour and join forces to kick out the Nana Akufo Addo-Bawumia led government.



According to the former President, whose convoy was forced to address scores of traders and supporters who blocked his convoy at Sogakofe, as he entered Volta region for a two-day tour, the small small cabal of family and friends, who are bent on hijacking the state by destroying structures after the economic mess, massive corruption with impunity cannot escape and the only maw to let them pay the price is to kick them out.



“It is time for that cabal to leave so we can have a second Independence Day on January 7,2025” – he emphasized.



Mr Mahama who is on a two-day tour of the Volta region said it is evident from his engagements as he travels around the country that Ghanaians are fed up, disappointed, angry and are yearning for his return.



“It’s unprecedented that all Ghanaians hope is bent on one political party to rescue it. Everywhere I go, even NPP members come to tell me they want me to save the nation’ – he noted amidst cheers from the crowd.



He sympathized with the already suffering masses who have been slapped with yet another pain as government begins to roll out VAT charges on prepaid electricity aside the numerous taxes introduced in the previous budgets.



Mr Mahama, who is accompanied by Members of Parliament from the region, party executives and former appointees, admitted that the road ahead will be tough because of the heavy borrowing and the economic mess created but assured that, he will assemble a strong team which shall adopt an all-hands-on deck approach to reverse the gear, boost investments in businesses to create jobs and opportunities for the prosperity of all.



“I am now just thinking about the mess we are going to inherit after 7th January 2025. And we all must stand together to clear that mess” he noted.



He also admonished members of the NDC to burry differences, join forces to canvass for more votes during the electioneering campaign.



“Time is not on our side to spend more time on reconciliation. Let sleeping dogs lie. We must work together for the victory” – he advised.



General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, in brief remark charged NDC supporters to scale up work on the ground regardless of widespread opinion polls putting NDC far ahead of its major opponent, the NPP.



“We are not complacent. Leave Vice President, Dr Bawumia for us and focus on your 24-hr policy. We will make him pay for all the sins he has committed since 2008’ – he assured John Mahama

He also re-assured the party in the region of adequate resources to make the necessary impact before, during and after the polls.



On his part, MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza Governs assured the NDC 2024 candidate that the Volta region is ready to protect every single ballot and that no single life will be lost”

Kwame Agbodza who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament added – “The party leadership will do everything possible to support you. Ensure we recruit and properly train Polling station agents and we will protect every single vote”

He further sent a strong notice to people in government and their agents bent on using all foul means to break the eight – “2024 election without indelible Ink and closing at 3pm will be our dead bodies”



He warned government against any attempt to use force to manipulate the process. …

“If Nana Addo likes he should be the IGP and if any one tries, they should prepare their will before coming”… “We won’t start a fight but if any one does we will complete it.” . MP for Adaklu concluded.