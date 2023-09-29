Mahama is the only one to make your aspirations come true – NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Member of Parliament for Krowor in the Greater Accra region, has expressed concern about the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.



She has questioned the EC’s ability to reach its aim of registering all the backlog of first-time voters aged 18 and up.



The MP made the remarks after touring the registration centre in Krowor.



She admonished representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to keenly monitor the exercise despite the challenges.



She also entreated the first-time voters to remain calm and get registered to enable them to exercise their franchise in the 2024 polls.



“There are several challenges confronting the exercise. It is not prudent for people to just look at their faces and challenge them for not being 18 years old. Someone was challenged for not being 18 years old, and when the person brought the birth certificate, it was discovered that she was 21 years old.



That is not to say that there have not been incidents of minors registering. Here, for example, there are challenges of nationality and the ages of the registrants. We have more than 20 people who have been challenged. The process of investigation is ongoing to clean up those involved.”



The MP encouraged eligible people to register and vote massively for the NDC in 2024.



“I will encourage eligible persons to register and give their first vote to me as their MP and former President John Dramani Mahama. He is the only person who is competent to manage the country. If they vote for Mahama, their dreams and aspirations will be realised. There is no better president to partner with them in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations than former President John Dramani Mahama.”