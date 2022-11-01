Mahama congratulates former Brazil president for re-election

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has congratulated former Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election.



Mahama said despite the close nature of the contest between da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, "Brazilians have yet again decided to entrust their country & the future of its people in his hands."



Mahama's October 31 congratulatory message and best wishes for the president-elect was posted on his social media handles.



It read in full: "Congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President-elect of Brazil.



"That was a very closely fought election, & the Brazilians have yet again decided to entrust their country & the future of its people in his hands. Best Wishes."



Lula da Silva, the left-wing politician staged a comeback to the presidency beating incumbent Bolsonaro and winning by less than two percent.



Lula won with 50.9 percent to Bolsonaro's 49.1 percent, as supporters of right-wing Bolsonaro stood by in shock.



Political veteran Lula served two terms as president from 2003 to 2010, and was credited with lifting 30 million Brazilians out of poverty during his tenure.



A number of African leaders have reacted to his victory, those to have felicitated so far with Lula include: Kenya's William Ruto, Hage Geingob of Namibia, Macky Sall of Senegal who is also Chairman of the African Union and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa







SARA/PEN