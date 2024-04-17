Mahama compares his Green Book to Akufo-Addo’s ‘toilet full’ Performance Tracker

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama has for the first time commented on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government’s Performance Tracker (performancetracker.gov.gh), which was launched recently to show projects undertaken by the government since 2017.



Speaking at a campaign event in the North East Region, on April 17, 2024, Mahama said that after failing woefully, the Akufo-Addo government has now come up with the Performance Tracker, which is full of projects started by other governments and those of district assemblies.



Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC,) said that unlike the tracker, the Green Book, his administration came up with, contained completed projects that can be verified by every Ghanaian.



“They packaged themselves nicely, made all kinds of promises and today all those promises are broken. They've come up with something they call a Performance Tracker and they are retracting some of the things (on it), they say 67 (projects) were put in error.



“And the performance tracker has things that the district assemblies should be doing, toilets. We built a toilet here, we built a toilet there,” he said.



He added “When we published our green book, our green book was evidence-based and every single thing you see in the green book exists and we have done it here in Ghana. They can go and take the green book… and show me one project in the green book that does not exist. We didn't have to retract anything”.



The former president said that the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after realising that the Green Book was “solid” came up with all manner of lies about the projects in it.



He said that the same NPP people who said projects in his Green Book, including the University of Ghana Medical Centre, were mere pictorial impressions are today benefiting from them.



“They came and said that, oh, we went to Dubai and took pictures. They said the University of Ghana Medical Centre was a hospital in Dubai and we went and took the pictures and came and put it in the Green Book. Today, when they are sick, they go to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment,” he said.



Watch Mahama’s comments in the video below:





This is a fantastic challenge by President John Dramani Mahama.



Let's push the media houses to do a comprehensive fact check and comparative analysis of all the projects captured in the Green Book and the so-called Performance Tracker, to set records straight! pic.twitter.com/WdO9QZULxO — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) April 16, 2024

