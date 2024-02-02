Mahama beats Bawumia to who Ghanaians trust on economy, jobs, taxes - Report

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

A new report from the Global InfoAnalytics, a research and consulting firm, has shown that John Dramani Mahama of the NDC has an edge over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the NPP, and that the former is likely to win in the 2024 general elections.



The report, which was based on a national poll conducted in December 2023, showed that taxes, corruption, and education are among the top concerns of voters, and that Mahama has more trust and support from them than Bawumia on these issues.



Although the report included the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, in the research, his percentage in the report was nowhere close to those of the two above.



The report also put taxes as the 6th most important issue that will influence voters' decision in the 2024 general elections.



“Now, looking at the December 2023 national poll shows that taxes ranked 6th on voters' top issues that will influence how they vote in the 2024 elections. Remember that when the poll was conducted VAT on electricity consumption and emission levy had not been introduced yet. We expect taxes to rank higher in the March/April 2024 polls.



“For those who said taxes are among their top three issues, 65.5% intend to vote for JDM, 20.1% DMB and 7.1% AKK. This could be a huge problem for DMB going into the 2024 elections,” the report stated.



Additionally, the report from Global InfoAnalytics indicated that when it comes to corruption, John Dramani Mahama leads the vice president with about 58%.



“With regards to corruption which is now in the news, among those who say corruption is a top election issue, 58.9% will vote for JDM, 22.7% DMB and 8.8% AKK. Again disadvantage the ruling party,” the report continued.



Another key factor that voters will consider in the 2024 general election, according to the report, is education.



“Notably, on education, which is the government flagship programme, among those who said it is top priority for them in the 2024 elections, 57.2% intend to vote for JDM, 28.9% DMB and 5.9% AKK. This could pose a challenge to the ruling government as voters appear to blame them for the challenges facing education notwithstanding the policy being popular.” the report added.



However, voting merely on party lines, the report showed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is likely to win over Mahama.



It put the vice president above Mahama with about 50.1% to 36.6% respectively.



“Interestingly, the data also shows that, among voters who will vote for a candidate simply because of their party affiliation, 36.6% will vote for JDM, 50.1% DMB and 7.4% AKK. That is the only group that DMB has a clear advantage over JDM.



“... Folks, this data will be key in understanding the outcome of the 2024 elections. A candidate who wins the election has to perform well on these top issues,” the report stated.



