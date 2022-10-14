Mahama and NDC leadership must sack Ade Coker - NDC branch executives

Regional News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Branch Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region have called on the national leadership of the party to sack it chairman.



At a press conference in Accra, the executives denounced Mr. Coker as a divisive confusionist, accusing him of estranging an influential and resourceful party thoroughbred and thus, instigating a situation where the party’s 2024 Parliamentary campaign in Tema East could suffer cracks.



“We are calling on former President John Mahama, the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and the General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to sack Joseph Ade Coker with immediate effect because he has become a character of division in the Tema East branch of the party,” said Mandela Anagbo, Executive of Amonia branch of NDC.



He adds that “if you do not cut out the cancer in the branch and he causes us to lose the Tema East seat in the upcoming election, then the national leadership, together with Ade Coker must collectively take responsibility.”



The anger is over the disqualification of Mr. Theophilus Ankama Densu Tetteh, who has been disqualified by Ade Coker under circumstances that are mostly shady and unfair.



In the past, Mr. Theophilus Ankama Densu Tetteh was a Branch Secretary of NDC in Tema East. However, he and his wife were maltreated and in response, he decided to contest the 2016 Parliamentary election in Tema East as an independent candidate.



With his teeming crowd of party supporters, his decision was going to be costly for the NDC and Regional Executives Committee of the party, led by the Greater Accra regional Chairman, Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, approached him and asked him to forgive the party and stand down on the intent to go independent as doing so would risk the chances of the NDC’s candidate, current MP, Isaac Ashai Odamtten.



In return, Mr. Densu Tetteh was promised that he, along with his supporters who had left the NDC would be reinstated in the party. In fact, the Regional Executives prepared a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the two parties signed to evidence the agreement.



Following from there, Mr. Densu Tetteh poured his heart into the Ashai Odamtten campaign and whipped all his supporters in line behind that campaign as well. This culminated in Odamtten winning the seat for the first time for the NDC in over 20 years in 2020.



Recently, Mr. Densu Tetteh picked a form to contest for the Tema East Constituency Chairmanship and to the surprise of everybody, the man was told that he was not qualified to run for the seat because there is a question over his membership.



“This kind of bad faith invokes natural Karma, because nature hates injustice. But for us in the NDC, this is an error that urgently needs to be corrected because we have an election coming up and if we do not resolve the matter, it could lead to a very costly division,” the branch executives warned.



They reiterated the need to, “sack Joseph Kobina Ade Coker as Greater Accra regional Chairman of the NDC with immediate effect.”