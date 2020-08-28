General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

MTTD reacts to Mahama’s Okada legalization promise

Some Okada riders

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) says it will be challenging to regulate the commercial motorbike business aka Okada as the debate on whether or not to legalise it rages.



Head of Research and Programmes at the MTTD, Alexander Obeng, said it will take more than regulation to legalise Okada business in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview, he said that there are other factors to consider including the training of police personnel to enforce the law, deployment and others.



“Elsewhere where such experience is being practised, it is not only traffic police officer deployment. It is also about certain regulatory measures, sometimes institutional,” he said.



His reaction comes after former President John Mahama promised his government will legalise the commercial operation of motorbikes popularly known as Okada if voted into power in 2021.



According to him, the Okada business has become a means of sustenance for young people who are unemployed.



Addressing people during his tour of Kpando in the Volta region, he stated that “our law says Okada is illegal, but it is a reality it has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So, I say when we come into office, we legalise it but we will regulate it.”



However, some people have kicked against the former president’s idea and labelled it as reckless and a threat to the lives of Ghanaians.



Transport Consultant and road safety expert, Cecil Garbrah, warned against the use of regularisation of the Okada business to lure the youth for votes.



“The risk involved is too high. In Accra alone we have a lot of very fatal cases. Speak to Korle Bu Teaching and 37 Military Hospital and they will give you the daily statistics of fatalities,” he said.

















