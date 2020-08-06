General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: 3 News

MP wants Tweneboa Kodua SHS WASSCE students punished

Students of Tweneboa Kodua SHS vandalized school properties after their Integrated Science exams

Member of Parliament for Trobu Constituency Moses Anim, who doubles as a member of the Select Committee on Education, has justified government’s provision of past questions to final year senior high school (SHS) students.



He explained the pamphlet was to guide and enlighten the students on how best they can write the ongoing West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



He further explained the pamphlets weren’t meant to aid students in cheating in the exams but to refresh their memories – especially less privileged students from rural areas – on answering questions accurately.



Moses Anim revealed this on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Thursday, August 6 while reacting to acts of violence at the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.



Students had gone on a rampage after their first WASSCE paper, accusing authorities of being strict in invigilation.



Mose Anim condemned the act and vehemently asked the school authorities to deal with the students so that it does not repeat itself in the school or anywhere else.



The legislator noted the government before the WASSCE exams wanted to ensure credibility in the exams hence installed CCTV cameras at all examination centers and supplied mathematical sets and calculators to every student.



Students, teachers and other invigilators who would be supervising the exams across the country, according to Moses Anim, were cautioned not to send cell phones to the examination centers.



All these arrangements, he said, were done to avoid exam malpractices in the ongoing WASSCE.



Moses Anim urged the public to cease fire in criticizing the government and desist from aligning with the violence at the Tweneboa Kodua SHS in order not to downplay efforts in ensuring credibility of the WASSCE.



The Trobu MP took a swipe at Minority members in Parliament for politicking with the attitude of the students, stressing that it would endanger and jeopardize the future of the students.



He thus entreated the final year students partaking in the ongoing WASSCE to focus on their studies and desist from exams malpractices.





