General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MP recounts how he was tased during military invasion in parliament

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has alleged that he was manhandled by some military persons during their invasion of the august house at the inauguration event on the dawn of January 7, 2020.



He said in his attempt to stop the military from interfering in the electoral process he was tased by a soldier.



According to him, he was 'forced' to sit quietly for a while after his right hand went numb due to the effect of the taser.



He described the incident as shameful and unfortunate.



“When the soldiers stormed parliament they told us they are here to take over and conduct the elections. We told them it’s not done that way and so they should move out. I was in braces and jacket and so as the confrontation got heated I was tased by a military man who was holding a taser. He narrated on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem





“When I was tased, I felt very numb in my hand and for over two hours I had to sit down because my right hand was ‘dead’. What happened was very bad,” he recounted.



Military and police personnel stormed parliament to restore order after confusion degenerated during the election of Speaker of Parliament and the commencement of the 8th Parliament.



In a very dramatic low-point for Ghana’s democracy, the MPs chanted in the face of the military, urging them to leave.



They, subsequently left the chamber even though Ghanaians are yet to find out who ordered them to take such actions.





