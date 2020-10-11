General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MP killing: Security agencies on top of their game - Seth Acheampong

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Interior, Seth Kwame Acheampong

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Interior, Seth Kwame Acheampong has said Ghana’s security services have complete control over the safety of citizens.



According to him, though the recent string of reported crimes may tell a different story about the proactiveness of the security agencies, they are in reality doing very well.



His comments follow the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.



“The security is very much on top of their game… The fact that we have some reportage of incidence(incidents) happening in some communities does not mean the security officials are not on top of their game,” he said in an interaction on The Big Issue.



Seth Kwame Acheampong further remarked that the Akufo-Addo-led government has provided the security agencies in the country adequate and appropriate materials to help the fight against various crimes.



He noted that the provision of helicopters for the security agencies particularly the Ghana Police Service forms part of what government has done so far.



“The military is being provided for, the immigration is being provided for, and we are providing for our police service for our internal security. That is why we have all these helicopters being provided to them because we have a growing population which keeps increasing and the sophistication of crimes also keeps increasing…” he said.



Adding that; “While providing the good roads, we must also make sure that when people are going to commit crimes, we are able to prevent it. But I must say that not all have been provided, and we need to do more.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.