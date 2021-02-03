General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Looks like Akufo-Addo has the legitimate mandate from majority of Ghanaians’ – Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Foundation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to have the ‘legitimate mandate from majority of Ghanaians’, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills institute has said.



Anyidoho made the submission on social media that President Akufo-Addo has the backing of Ghanaians for another four years.



Koku who describes himself as a ‘nationalist’ expressed the hope that President Akufo-Addo’s last term will be a success.



“From the look of things, His Excellency President Akufo-Addo has a legitimate mandate from majority of Ghanaians, to manage the affairs of State. As a NATIONALIST, it is my prayer that President Akufo-Addo does all he can, to build a Better Ghana and leave lasting legacies”, he tweeted.



While Koku is endorsing the Nana Akufo-Addo, the NDC which he claims to be a ‘full-blooded’ member of is at the Supreme Court challenging the legitimacy of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president.



John Dramani Mahama who led the party in the 2020 election is not satisfied with the conduct of the Electoral Commission in the conduct of the polls.



He is therefore praying the court to quash the declaration by Jean Mensa on December 9, 2020, and order a rerun.



Tuesday, February 2, 2021, saw the last of his two witnesses take a stand at the Supreme Court.



Kpessa Whyte who was one of the NDC’s agents at the EC’s office accused Jean Mensa of tricking him and Mettle Nunoo into leaving the office.



“I have no reason for lying. When we were leaving the room, I informed in the open room to the hearing of everybody that we were instructed by the Chairperson of the EC to go and consult with our flagbearer who is the petitioner on the basis of our observations, and therefore, she was going to make sure that she send a rider to bring us back to the strong room because of the potential of traffic then therefore when we finish the process then the results will be announced,” Kpessah Whyte said in court.





From the look of things, His Excellency President Akufo-Addo has a legitimate mandate from majority of Ghanaians, to manage the affairs of State. As a NATIONALIST, it is my prayer that President Akufo-Addo does all he can, to build a Better Ghana and leave lasting legacies. ???????? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) February 3, 2021