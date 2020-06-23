General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Livestreamed: Government update on coronavirus case count and management

Government on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 updated the nation on measures it is putting in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.



Ghana recorded its first two COVID-19 infections on March 12, 2020. Since then, the nation has so far recorded over 13,000 cases with 10, 074 recoveries, and 85 deaths.



The government over the period has since been implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus and manage existing cases.



The Ministry of Information in a bid to keep Ghanaians updated on these measures has been conducting press briefings scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays every week.



Below is the live video









