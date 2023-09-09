Limited registration exercise: EC’s stance makes nonsense of its warnings on no busing - Aspiring Assemblyman

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Rev. Kwabena Francis, an aspiring Assemblyman for the Twimia-Nkwanta Electoral Area in Bono East Region, has taken on the Electoral Commission for its stance regarding the limited voters' registration exercise.



He believes that the Commission's position contradicts its own warnings against the busing of potential voters to registration centres.



According to Rev. Kwabena Francis, the Electoral Commission's unwavering commitment to conducting a centralized voters' registration exercise, as opposed to a decentralized one, undermines the Commission's admonitions to political parties about avoiding the busing of potential voters to registration centres.



He argues that this stance will likely lead political parties to transport potential voters to district offices for registration, effectively circumventing the Commission's warnings.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's mid-day news on Friday, September 8, 2023, Rev. Kwabena Francis expressed his frustration with the Electoral Commission's decision.



He believes that the Commission's refusal to reconsider its approach to the 2023 District Level Elections (DLE) registration exercise will encourage political parties to continue busing potential voters to registration centres.



Rev. Kwabena Francis also raised concerns about the potential for voter inducement during the limited registration exercise, particularly by wealthy aspirants who may exploit the situation. He pointed out that some aspirants may offer inducements to first-time voters, in addition to busing them to the registration centres.



He highlighted the challenges faced by voters in the island areas of the Bono East Region due to the Electoral Commission's directives, making it difficult for them to travel to district offices for registration.



He called on the Electoral Commission to reconsider its position and engage with all stakeholders, questioning the rationale behind the decision to conduct a limited registration exercise.