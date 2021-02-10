General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

‘Like it or not, Tsatsu Tsikata’s advocacy skill is a pleasure to watch’ – Prof Azar

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata

Prominent public-spirited lawyer and professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, known widely as Kwaku Azar has praised lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, Counsel for the petitioner in the ongoing 2020 Election Petition before the Supreme Court, for the skilled way he argued in his attempt to get the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to mount the witness box for cross-examination.



In a post on social media, Kwaku Azar said that the advocacy skills of the renowned lawyer are a pleasure to watch, adding that it makes a case for the law to be taught exclusively at universities (since Mr Tsikata was a law lecturer at University of Ghana’s Faculty of Law).



“I, must, however, admit that I disagree with Tsatsu’s election theory. He should have simply tendered in the witness statement and then move to cross-examine.



His other points about justice and prior affidavits are more persuasive. Agree or disagree, his advocacy skills are a pleasure to watch. One more reason why the law should be taught at the universities!” He argued.



Prof Azar, in the write up maintains that the EC will have nothing to lose if its Chairperson is allowed to mount the witness box for the purposes of cross-examination.



“It is in the interest of the Electoral Commission, the President, the Petitioner, the Court and GOGO for the Returning Officer to enter the witness box and answer any questions that the petitioner might have.



I truly cannot see any downside in her mounting the box to dispute the petitioner’s claims, lay out the truth as she knows it and clears any clouds surrounding the elections,” he wrote.



Mr Tsikata has been much praised for his display of considerable legal knowledge and sharp advocacy skills since the hearing of the petition began.



Full post of Kwaku Azar below:



There are other ways to get the returning officer into the box. She is boxed in and must just go in the box.



#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.



Da Yie!



