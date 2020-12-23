Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Life is very difficult for MPs – Joseph Osei-Owusu confesses

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has confessed that Parliamentarians face difficulty because Ghanaians do not know the work of their parliamentarians.



According to him, although the constitution stipulates that Parliamentarians are lawmakers, their Constituents think they are agents of change through development.



He indicated that constituents are of the view that Members of Parliament are rather agents of development hence their failure to provide developmental needs of the people creates some form of difficulty for MPs.



He said while speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3 monitored by MyNewsGh.com that “It appears to me that what the constitution assigns a MP and what the voter expects of a Member of Parliament are irreconcilable."



“The voter expects the MP to be the agent if development whereas the constitution makes the MP the legislator."



“I think that to be fair Ghana is becoming money prone,” he stressed.

