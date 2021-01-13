Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Let's work together regardless of court petition outcome – Murtala to NPP

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, MP for Tamale Central

MP for Tamale Central and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has indicated that regardless of the outcome of their petition in court contesting the 2020 election results, they need to learn to build consensuses with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament.



Expressing high optimism that they will win their cases at various courts in the country, he nonetheless urged his side of the House to determine to work alongside their colleagues from the NPP for progress.



"It doesn't matter the outcome of the court case even though we are very confident of winning. What matters is that we need to work together and there is no denying that fact," he said.



Describing how work in Parliament especially at committee levels is, he urged both sides of the House to put aside their differences and rather build consensus on issues because that is the only way they can make progress in their work.



"Let's assume that things are the way it is and that Akufo-Addo is the president, even at the end of the petition at the Supreme Court. One critical question we should be asking is the composition of committees because most of the work we do is on consensus," he said.



He, therefore, appealed to his colleague MPs to be mindful of the fact that they represent the best interests of their constituents, and that only means progress, regardless of how should undesirable it may be.



Murtala Muhammed was on the AM Show on the JoyNews channel with MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah discussing fallouts from the recently inaugurated 8th Parliament.