Let's use Easter to kickstart new sense of nationalism - NCCE

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to use the "Good Friday" as a moment to reflect and put Ghana first.



It said Christ Jesus’ selfless sacrifice must ignite a new sense of patriotism towards nation-building.



The NCCE also "encouraged the public to abide by all laws," the Commission said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Friday to mark the 2021 Easter festivities.



According to the NCCE, Easter teaches us the essence of obedience, sacrifice, endurance, perseverance, tolerance, and humility to do the will of God.



The statement added that Ghanaians needed to apply the gentle values of patience, prayer, endurance, and the willingness to do the things that would promote the common good of humanity



The NCCE also advised the public to observe the COVID-19 protocols of the washing of hands with soap under running water, the use of sanitizers and wearing of the nose mask.



They entreated the public to keep their vaccination cards and not to forget to take the second dose.



The Commission further urged those who are yet to take the COVID-19 vaccines to make themselves available for vaccination so the country could win the fight against the disease.



The NCCE was, however, concerned about the needless Road Traffic accidents, leading to deaths, trauma, and destruction.



It appealed to Ghanaians, especially drivers and commuters, to exercise restraint and observe road safety guidelines to prevent accidents.



The NCCE encouraged Ghanaians to also use the festive occasion to

reflect on the best ways to create and sustain a stable, peaceful

and a united country.