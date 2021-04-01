Let’s ensure accident-free Easter – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Class FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all road users to exercise restraint during this year’s Easter celebrations so as to reduce the spate of road accidents recorded annually during that festive period.



Addressing the nation on 1 April 2021 ahead of Easter holidays, he said: “Year in, year out, accidents on our roads have been tragically a part of the celebration of Easter.



“This year, we must do everything possible to reduce its occurrence to the barest minimum,” he added.



The President also noted that the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Police Service has reiterated its determination to enforce the road traffic laws and regulations.



“It is my hope that this Easter will be without any road accidents.



"Let us help them in this endeavour by minimising our speed, taking due precaution for our other road users, driving without the influence of alcohol and wearing our seatbelts,” he further stated.



He added: “Like we have done with the COVID-19 safety protocols, let us also embrace a positive road safety culture that keeps our families and nation safe.”