Health News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Let’s end HIV by 2030 – Ghana AIDS Commission

Ghana Aids Commission says it will scale up measures to combat HIV

The Ghana Aids Commission says it will scale up measures to strengthen health systems, finance HIV services and minimise stigma faced by persons living with HIV (PLHIV) as part of its avowed agenda to end AIDS by 2030, in accordance with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The burning desire to scale up strategy to combat the infectious disease comes at the period Ghana is joining the globe to mark World Aids Day slated for 1 December 2020.



Founded in 1988 by the United Nations, the World Aids Day seeks to raise awareness, whip up interest of many to join forces towards collective response to HIV whilst guarding against stigmatisation.



Globally, this year's World Aids Day celebration focuses on the theme: "Global solidarity, shared responsibility" is to draw the attention of many that in an era of a pandemic, collective effort is urgent to ensure the safety of all and sundry.



Out of this, Ghana has carved a local theme: "Stay safe. Let’s end Aids by 2030" as its national sub-theme for 2020.



A press statement issued by Ghana Aids Commission on Tuesday, 3 November 2020, on the launch of World Aids Day via zoom in Accra, said: "Join us to take measures to strengthen health systems, reach all populations with HIV services, the poor and vulnerable and minimise stigma faced by persons living with HIV and respect the human rights of all.



“We owe it to ourselves to love ones, to stay safe and end HIV by 2030."

