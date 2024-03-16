Shortage of antiretroviral drugs looms: Over 200 containers stuck at port

Health News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

The National President of the Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV, Elsie Ayeh, has disclosed that there is a shortage of antiretroviral drugs (ARV) in the country at the moment.



According to Elsie Ayeh, the looming scarcity of antiretroviral drugs (ARV) is because over 200 containers with 8.9 million bed nets and other consumables are still stuck at the port, which risks expiration.



“If this continues, it could lead to an increase in the prevalence rate of HIV in Ghana, an increase in morbidity and mortality for persons living with HIV, and an increase in the overall cost of HIV management in Ghana,” she said.



Speaking during a debriefing and dissemination of the HIV SELF-TEST report by the global fund, the General Secretary of the Country Coordination Mechanism (CCM) of the global fund, Samuel Hackman, called on the Finance Ministry to immediately grant tax waivers for the clearance of anti-retroviral drugs and other medical equipment and consumables at the port.



Last year, the Minority in Parliament also called on the Finance Ministry to grant tax exemption waivers for the immediate clearance of anti-retroviral drugs and other medical equipment and consumables at the port.



In a release signed by the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh read: “The Minority in Parliament finds it an unconscionable gross dereliction of duty that government officials in the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance will leave, since July 2023, donated containers of HIV anti-retroviral drugs at the ports, creating needless shortages for persons living with HIV.”



At the debriefing, the Manager for Health Product Management at Global Fund, Eric Nyiligira, disclosed in an interview with GHOne News’ Obed King Gaglo that the inability of the Ministry of Health to clear the over 200 containers from the port may affect the relationship with Global Fund.



However, the Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, blamed the government’s inability to clear antiretroviral drugs at the port in 2023 on clearing charges.



This was after the minority demanded that the government issue the necessary tax exemption to ensure the immediate clearance of antiretroviral drugs and other medical equipment and consumables currently at the country’s ports.