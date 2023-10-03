Let Afari Gyan, Charlotte Osei vet your 2024 forms to avoid disqualification - Alan told

Politics of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Independent Presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen has been advised to consult extensively in filing of his nomination forms with the Electoral Commission for the 2024 elections.



According to Kwaku Owusu Banahene, a communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful must engage the services of Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan and Mrs Charlotte Osei who are both former Electoral Commissioners to thwart any attempt by the NPP to have him disqualified by the EC.



“When it come to the filing of his forms, he should let Dr Afari Gyan fill it for him and when he is done, Charlotte Osei should do the proofreading. She should scrutinise the documents carefully before he goes ahead to submit it.



"Else, the Electoral Commissioner will disqualify Alan. I am telling you and you can mark it down. That is the avenue the NPP will use to have Alan Kyerematen disqualified,” he stated on Peace FM’s morning show on Monday, October 2, 2023.



Banahene noted that Mr Kyerematen who recently resigned from the NPP flagbearer contest citing unfair treatment against himself and his supporters commands a good following and will therefore prove a threat to the NPP.



He added that most current Members of Parliament who will lose in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries will follow in the path of Mr Kyerematen and contest the 2024 elections as independent candidates.







