General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Leave NDC and fight your battles alone – Koku Anyidoho to Mahama

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Recently suspended National Democratic Congress (NDC) former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has been ridiculing John Dramani Mahama following the Supreme Court’s verdict on March 4, 2021.



The Court—presided over by Chief Justice Anim Yeboah with the help of other six panel members—having heard the case brought before it by John Mahama, the 2020 Flagbearer for the NDC, noted that the grounds on which he [John Mahama] is seeking for a re-run of the elections is unsubtantiated hence its dismissal.



Chief Justice Anim Yeboah said: “The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the errors [committed by the EC] affected the declaration of the election. We have therefore no reason to order a re-run [of the polls]. We accordingly dismiss the petition.”



Koku Anyidodo, following the verdict which affirms Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the President elect of the 2020 general elections, wrote on his Twitter page that people should dissociate the NDC party from John Mahama.



“Let John Mahama fight his own battles and leave the NDC alone to exist,” he wrote.



The former Deputy Secretary in another post said: “John Mahama is NOT President of the Republic of Ghana. His Excellency President Akufo-Addo is the President of the Republic.”



He also said: “People should pls remember that it is not the NDC which is in court ooo: it is an individual who is in court!”



