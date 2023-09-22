Lawyer for illegally arrested demonstrators call on defenders of rule of law to speak up

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Lawyer for #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators, Mr. Prince Ganaku, is calling on Lawyers and other groups who are interested in defending the rule of law to speak up about current happenings in Ghana.



“I want to send out a message to all lawyers who are interested in defending the rule of law. The Ghana Bar Association, all lawyer groups, and every lawyer should know that what is going on in this country now is wrong.



"You should have an ethical and moral obligation to speak in a situation like this. We are in a democratic dispensation, we shouldn’t be seeing things like this,” He reiterated.



According to him, the arrest of the demonstrators is unlawful.



”This is unconstitutional, the arrest is unlawful. We are going to work around the clock to get them out. These people are fighting for you [police]. You are shooting yourselves in the foot,” the lawyer said.



Ganaku told the media that he is determined to get his clients freed.