General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com/

Larabanga is 100% Muslim, with no church, gods - Native of Larabanga replies Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

A popular writer from the Savannah Region and a native of Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region Mr Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese has said that the historical Larabanga Community which has the oldest 600 years Mosque in Ghana is one of the rare communities in Ghana which is not only 100% Muslim but has no church and no gods to worship except countless mosques.



In a well circulated feature on 28th February, 2021 in response to a statement by Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen that not even the gods from Larabanga can help John Dramani Mahama win the election petition case, Mr Gbeadese said; “A simple search on google will point to you that the community is a 100% Muslim community, with no church and no gods to worship except countless mosques. So, how on earth will a learned person associate gods to our community?”



The prolific writer from the Savannah Region further said; “I am from Laribanga-a Kamara for that matter. Although I wasn’t born and raised in Laribanga, but I know everything about my village. If there is any basic knowledge about Laribanga and the Kamaras, it is that we are Muslims and therefore do not have or associate with gods but Allah”.



Mr Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese said if Lawyer Obiri Boahene will associate anything with the people of Laribanga (Kamaras), it should be that “we are not only a 100% Muslim community, but that we have some of the best tourist centres (ie Laribanga Mystic Stone and the Ancient Mosque) in Northern Ghana, Ghana and Africa at large; and that we have very industrious and peace-loving people” adding “These are the few things that can be associate with us and not gods”.



Mr Gbeadese further; “I am not by this implying that anything about gods and African Traditional Religion is bad which is why we (Kamaras) don’t associate with them, but that our descendants chose Islam which we have adopted and have lived with all this while. That is what makes our history and our identity”.



Mr Gbeadese said Lawyer Obiri Boahene is one of NPP’s dirty capitalist who has a penchant for attacking Mahama and his identity has grown from pure ignorance to naked hatred.



He said; “A Lawyer should know his basic history, geography and at least the basic culture of ethnic groups and tribes in Ghana. It is not for nothing that lawyers are referred to as learned people. A lawyer learns not only the law, but about everything basic, including but not limited to geography history and culture of people, so Lawyer Obiri Boahene consistent feigning of ignorance about people’s orientations, especially Northerners, cannot be tolerated any longer, once I have reason to believe that he’s a learned person (Lawyer)”.



“Let someone caution Lawyer Obiri Boahene that if he wants to attack President Mahama as a political opponent, he should do so within the confined context of Mahama as an immediate past NDC Presidential Candidate and not within the context of his identity and where he comes from. If I had described Lawyer Obiri Boahene with a pointer to his village in Bono-Adumase, I know his people won’t take kind to it”.



Mr Gbeadese said “If the Supreme Court does not think Lawyer Obiri Boahene’s comment is prejudicial and therefore should be charged for contempt, that should be the case for the court, but we won’t sit and watch him engage in this calculated misdescription”.



