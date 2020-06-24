General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Class FM

Lab scientist involved in coronavirus sample collection reportedly dies of the disease

A medical laboratory professional at the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital has died of COVID-19.



This was disclosed in a statement by the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) on Wednesday, 24 June 2020.



According to the GAMLS, the professional passed away on Monday, 22 June 2020, and is scheduled to be buried on Thursday, 25 June 2020 in Kumasi.



“The medical laboratory professional was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) emergency unit on Friday, 19 June 2020 after having trouble breathing,” the statement noted.



The deceased was also a member of the Greater Accra regional branch of GAMLS and “was very much involved in sample collection for COVID-19 testing from the enhanced contact-tracing in Accra from March 2020.”



GAMLS also expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased, adding: “It is sad that with the restrictions, only 15 people could be part of the urgent burial as the protocols require.”



He left behind a family with three children including a 2-month-old baby.



Ghana’s COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 14,568 with 10, 907 recoveries and 95 deaths.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.