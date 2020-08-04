General News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

LIVESTREAMING: NDC speaks about voter suppression at weekly press briefing

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

The National Democratic Congress is holding its 9th edition of its weekly press briefing live from the Party's Headquarters here in Accra.



The party is likely to touch on, among other things, the 2020 voters registration exercise and presence of armed personnel of the military at Banda among other.



The Press conference is being addressed by National Commutations Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.



Watch a live stream of the press conference below:









