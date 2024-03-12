LIVESTREAMING: Mahama takes Building Ghana Tour to Ashaiman

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has resumed his Building Ghana Tour in the Greater Accra Region.



On Monday, March 11, 2024, Mahama, a former President of Ghana, visited Abossey Okai in the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region to interact with spare parts dealers.



The former president earlier on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, met church leaders in Tema East. He also had an engagement with members of the Port and Maritime Sector in Tema Central.



He is currently interacting with artisans and traders in the Ashaiman Constituency.



