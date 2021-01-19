LIVESTREAMING: Day 2 of 2020 Election Petition hearing

General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Former President John Dramani Mahama is currently at the Supreme court challenging the verdict of the 2020 elections which declared Nana Akufo-Addo as President.



The Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the winner of the 2020 polls, however, Mr Mahama disagrees with the figures put out by the Chair of the Commission.



John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate is therefore seeking a rerun of the election because he believes no candidate won the polls.



The Supreme Court is expected to conduct a pre-trial conference for parties in the 2020 election petition case.



This is to assist the court and parties organize the proceedings in a manner that will be convenient and also set down the issues for the trial.



The court today Tuesday, January 19, 2021, is expected to hear the substantive case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.



