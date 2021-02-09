General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Court to rule if Jean Mensa will mount witness box

play videoEC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

The apex court will today hear legal arguments from all parties to decide whether the chairperson of the Electoral Commission will mount the witness box for cross-examination in the ongoing election petition.



Lawyer for the Electoral Commission (EC) Justin Amenuvor on Monday, February 8 moved to close his case after the cross-examination of the third witness of the petitioner, Rojo Mettle Nunoo



Mr Amenuvor told the Supreme court that given the evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses, they do not want to lead any further evidence.



He explained that the EC is satisfied with proceedings so far, thereby asking the court to decide on the petition before it.



"Given the evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses under cross-examination so far, of those witnesses, speaking for the 1st respondent, it is the 1st respondent’s case that we do not wish to lead any further evidence and therefore we are praying that this matter proceeds under Order 36 Rule 43 and CI 87 rule 3 (e) 5, we hereby and on that basis close our case.”



Lead counsel for the Second Respondent, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also said his outfit would not present any witness.



In a rather swift response, the lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata objected to the move by the EC lawyer



He believes the decision by the EC lawyer is a deliberate attempt to avoid Jean Mensa from being cross-examined.



Mr Tsikata also cited Order 36 Rule 43 and CI 87 rule 3 (e) five and prayed the court to deny the request by the counsel for the EC.



The court after hearing the parties directed them to make a legal argument on Tuesday for the court to decide on it.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is currently at the Supreme court challenging the verdict of the 2020 elections which declared Nana Akufo-Addo as President.



The Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the winner of the 2020 polls, however, Mr. Mahama disagrees with the figures put out by the Chair of the Commission.



John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate is therefore seeking a rerun of the election because he believes no candidate won the polls.



The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.



