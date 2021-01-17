General News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo’s 22nd address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 among Ghanaians.



Today’s address is the President’s 22nd update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March 2020.



This is also President Akufo-Addo's first televised update after he was sworn in for a second term on January 7.



In the last update, the President stated that the country had recorded 55,220 total cases, with 879 active cases, 54,005 recoveries, 336 deaths and 18 severely ill but no critical cases as of January 1, 2021.



This number has seen an increase.



The Ghana Health Service reported on its website as of Sunday, January 17, 2021, that, 56,981 cases have been detected with 55,236 recoveries, 1404 active cases with 175 new cases, and 341 deaths.



Akufo-Addo’s regular update described as ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ has been a major way of keeping Ghanaians informed on the COVID-19 situation in the country.



Watch below the President's address.







