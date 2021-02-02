General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: 2020 Election Petition hearing

Supreme Court resumes hearing of Mahama’s election petition

Today marks the fifth time the Supreme Court will be hearing the 2020 election petition filed by former President, John Dramani Mahama.



John Dramani Mahama is praying the apex court to annul the 2020 presidential election results and pave way for a re-run of the election because he believes no candidate won the polls.



The National Democratic Congress(NDC) member, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, will mount the witness box for former President John Mahama in the 2020 presidential election petition hearing today, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



Dr. Kpessa-Whyte in his witness statement said: “I testify in support of the petitioner’s case as contained in his petition.”



He was one of the petitioner’s representatives stationed at the National Collation Centre (‘strongroom’) of the (Electoral Commission), during the presidential election held on December 7, 2020.



According to him, he noticed many material irregularities during the entire process of the December 7, 2020, presidential election.



The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also a witness for the petitioner, presented his witness statement yesterday.



He was cross-examined by the Respondents’ lawyers and discharged by the court.



The apex court is expected to resume hearing the 2020 Election Petition case today, February 2, 2021.



The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.



The electoral commission declared incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of the country's 2020 presidential election.



The 76-year-old Akufo-Addo from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) beat his opponent and predecessor John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 51.59% of the vote.



