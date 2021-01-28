General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: 2020 Election Petition hearing

play videoSupreme Court resumes hearing of Mahama’s election petition

The Apex Court is expected to commence the substantive hearing of the 2020 election petition today, January 28, 2020.



The court was supposed to sit on the substantive case on January 26 but former president John Dramani Mahama had not filed his witness statements though they were due on January 21.



Mr. Mahama yesterday, finally filed his witness statements as directed by the court.



Mr Mahama will be relying on the testimonies of the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and a member of the party Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte to prosecute his case.



However, Mr. Mahama earlier filed an application for review of the Court’s ruling on his interrogatories and a subsequent application for stay of proceedings to allow for the hearing of the application for review.



It is expected that the Court would consider these two applications today before proceeding to hear the substance of the election petition.



The Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the winner of the 2020 polls, however, Mr Mahama disagrees with the figures put out by the Chair of the Commission.



He is asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.



Watch the livestreaming below;



